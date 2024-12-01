Welcome Elon Musk, the shadow president-elect of the United States
Summary
- Elon Musk is the X-factor in the upcoming Donald Trump administration. The businessman-cum-Trump supporter has wide interests, but nobody can predict what part of his inner self will show up as he takes on a new role for the government
Leading members of the US political and economic establishment are either ecstatic or nervous about Donald Trump’s second term, depending on their respective world-views. Many imponderables cloud the horizon, given some of the unknown quantities in the Trump cabinet or the difficulty in predicting the gap between pre-poll rhetoric and actual policy roll-out.