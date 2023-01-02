This column appears on the second working day of the new year, making it somewhat incumbent to provide some guidance for the future. This is not without its attendant risks. The combination of a pandemic followed by a land war over the past three years, both of which left lasting economic scars and turmoil, have upended the economic orthodoxy of the past 40 years. Figuring out what to expect in the next 12 months is, thus, fraught with uncertainty. The way to see 2023 has to be completely different from the past because the old lenses will invariably lead to distorted images.

One thing is certain, though: the coming 12 months will put geopolitics centre-stage, as the remnants of the post-1990 political order starts to crumble and a new arrangement struggles to fill the vacuum. Some early signs are already evident. The hostilities of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine are unlikely to abate any time soon and the Russian leadership can be expected to double down on its desire to secure areas next to the Sea of Azov. China’s belligerence over Taiwan could get dialled up. In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s first policy announcement after returning to power was to intensify West Bank expansion, which could upset the uneasy calm in large parts of West Asia.

It is logically certain then that a toxic trifecta of geopolitics, energy dynamics and economic depredation will continue to play havoc with most economies across the globe. The continuing Ukraine war not only promises to keep energy prices volatile, but is also likely to re-energize abandoned exploration attempts in many jurisdictions around the world. With green energy technology yet to attain scale, natural gas from non-Russian sources promises to become the new green thing. The lingering Ukraine war will claim another form of collateral damage—food prices. Even though Ukraine has been allowed to ship foodgrains via the Black Sea, a fragile arrangement, global food prices will continue to remain skittish. Unstable fuel and food prices will also continue to have their uncertain influence on the overall price level.

This then leads to another inevitability: central banks, which stepped into the arc-lights in 2022, will continue with rate increases to coax the inflation genie back into a dusty old bottle. While the frequency and extent of increases is subject to speculation, experts are unanimous that central banks are unlikely to cut interest rates in 2023. There is an alternate view emerging, especially among certain sections of the corporate sector, that it might be an opportune time to rethink sacrosanct inflation targets—like 2% in the US—because the old model linking inflation to various variables, such as unemployment, needs to be reworked.

Central bank action is expected to become the main fulcrum of economic impulses during 2023, with multiple consequences. For one, it might be safe to assume that central banks will refuse to step in when growth falters, removing the back-stop they have provided for over a decade; it might also be time to write an obituary for the ‘Greenspan put’, which will force markets to look for a new fix. All this is likely to pit central banks in direct confrontation with governments, renewing monetary-fiscal tensions which had largely receded over the past decade.

The year might also bring curtains down on some certainties—such as, globalization—which were assumed as inviolable. The US ban on semiconductor chip exports to China, its repudiation of the findings of a World Trade Organization dispute settlement body in another China-related case and the EU’s unilateral trade restrictive moves all add up to threaten free trade, a crucial building block for globalization.

Two panoramic uncertainties loom, both with serious consequences for India. The first is China’s unpredictable trajectory, behaving like a petulant dragon in a Wedgewood shop. Economic growth in the middle kingdom is slowing down palpably, exposing some of its structural fault-lines. The slowdown has probably been exacerbated by reduced productivity, as the lifting of covid shutdowns triggers mounting infections and deaths. But China, mindful of an increasing squeeze from Western administrations, has intensified its outreach by striking new deals with the Gulf Cooperation Council. Part of deal is designed to aid Beijing’s desire to internationalize the renminbi; China expects to pay in its own currency for energy purchases, which Gulf nations can use to pay for their imports of Chinese capital goods or technology.

The second uncertainty is over the future of right-wing politics and authoritarianism. Hopes of its demise soared after the US’s mid-term election results (which favoured Democrats) and Lula da Silva’s trouncing of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. These were further encouraged by the wave of protests in Iran, or the uncharacteristic uprising in China that forced the Xi Jinping government to relax covid lockdown rules. But, as the Arab Spring mass protests showed, it is difficult to uproot established power centres and patronage networks overnight, as proven by the recent elections and leadership appointments in Italy and Israel.

One silver lining is visible. Emerging markets might become the poster boys of the world economy, driven by a revival in manufacturing, the continuing commodity boom benefiting resource-rich suppliers and intense digitalization boosting productivity.

However, when the chips fall, some emerging economies will do better than others. The $64-billion question is: where might India figure in this matrix?