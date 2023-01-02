Welcome to a year that’ll be full of certainties and uncertainties

This column appears on the second working day of the new year, making it somewhat incumbent to provide some guidance for the future. This is not without its attendant risks. The combination of a pandemic followed by a land war over the past three years, both of which left lasting economic scars and turmoil, have upended the economic orthodoxy of the past 40 years. Figuring out what to expect in the next 12 months is, thus, fraught with uncertainty. The way to see 2023 has to be completely different from the past because the old lenses will invariably lead to distorted images.

