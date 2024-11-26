We’ll have to update legislative frameworks for an age of artificial intelligence
Summary
- The large language models used by AI are probabilistic systems, which complicates guilt assignment for breaking laws made on deterministic assumptions. This calls for some legal leeway—except where severe harm may be caused.
Large language models (LLMs) work so well because they compress human knowledge. They are trained on massive data-sets and convert the words they scan into tokens. Then, by assigning weights to these tokens, they build vast neural networks that identify the most likely connections between them.