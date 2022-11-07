We’ll need binding promises for climate action to work5 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 10:31 PM IST
CoP-27’s squishy agenda makes it look like a cop-out from the start and CoP-28 will have to make up for it
While climate chaos gallops ahead, climate action is stalled," said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a recent speech to mark the release of a report called Emissions Gap 2022 (EG-2022).