We’ll need binding promises for climate action to work

Global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions declined in 2020 as a consequence of pandemic responses, but have since rebounded in 2021 to 2019 levels. GHG emissions are likely to have a reached a new record in 2022 of over 53 GtCO2e. GHG emissions have continued to grow over the past 10 years, but the rate of growth has slowed to about 1.1% a year. GHG emissions are highly uneven across geography and households. The US and Russia are the highest per capita emitters of GHGs, with China third and India eighth. For a 66% chance of 2° Celsius or lower rise by the end of the century, the world will need to reduce GHG emissions to about 40 GtCO2e by 2030 and 20 GtCO2e by 2050. This target looks only remotely achievable, particularly since many countries have used inflation, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as excuses to not only delay climate action but reverse many years of progress.