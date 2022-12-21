We’ll need seat belts for pre-flight turbulence at this rate

As Singhal and many others point out, the real issue is that we have a generalist bureaucracy entrusted with navigating a complex world that requires domain specialization. Alleged tit-for-tat visa delays for British tourists by our government to retaliate against actions by the UK, lifted only weeks ago, was taken without any regard for the damage it caused bookings for Indian hotels and travel companies from Rajasthan to Kerala. Never mind that tourism is the world’s most labour-intensive industry, with multiplier effects for low-skilled labour demand. Sejoe Jose, who runs Marvel Tours, a travel company in Kerala, reports that till the end of November, foreign bookings for travel to Kerala was running at 30% of pre-pandemic levels. The UK is India’s biggest source market, especially when one deducts those of Indian origin visiting family in India. With the resumption of e-visas for the UK and Canada recently, Jose believes that huge pent-up demand from the UK in particular will see foreign bookings reach 45% of pre-pandemic levels by 31 March 2023. As winter approached, there was also some clarity at last about whether 5-year and 10-year tourist visas to India for Americans and others would be honoured after they had been cancelled during the pandemic. This week’s news is that India’s tourist offices are being closed around the world.