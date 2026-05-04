The air in West Bengal crackles with the raw electricity of change, but also brings with it real challenges for the new party in power.
Poriborton resonates, but Bengal’s real test begins for BJP’s deliverance
SummaryThe discontent against Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress, fuelled by years of alleged corruption, violence, and administrative decay, has finally overwhelmed loyalty to Didi’s welfare architecture
The air in West Bengal crackles with the raw electricity of change, but also brings with it real challenges for the new party in power.
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