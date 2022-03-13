Western MNCs have weakened globalization by taking sides

A worldwide backlash against globalization, open economies and free trade is on the cards. It is unclear if leaders of the world’s biggest economies have the conviction, capability or political leeway to make a G-20-like attempt to find a cooperative route to prosperity out of this. After all, they created this mess in the first place. We do not have Reagan, Thatcher, Kohl, Deng and Yeltsin in charge today. My Takshashila colleague and fellow Mint columnist Narayan Ramachandran tells me that we are in for a period of economic Balkanisation, restricting access to technology, energy and food and driving up costs. Global cooperation on tackling climate change, stewarding an energy transition and combating pandemics, will be much harder. I must admit that I am under pressure to retract my bold prediction, made in 2020 that covid will be the last pandemic. Not because we won’t have the technology for it, but because we humans are not as smart as I believed.