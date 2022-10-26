We’ve made significant progress on poverty reduction4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:29 PM IST
But we still have the largest number of the world’s poor and need to reorient policy to end poverty
Some great news and some not so good news. That’s the summary of the latest joint report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty & Human Development Initiative. Titled Unpacking Deprivation Bundles to Reduce Multidimensional Poverty, the report is based on robust household survey data from 111 underlying developing countries and covers 6.1 billion people.