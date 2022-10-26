We’ve made significant progress on poverty reduction

For India, the not-so-good news is that we still have the largest number of poor people worldwide (229 million). The urban-rural divide is stark. As many as 21.2% of our rural residents are poor, compared to only 5.5% of urban dwellers. Rural areas account for nearly 90% of all poor people in India, according to the report, with 205 million of the 229 million living there. In India, the most common ‘deprivation bundle’ comprises access to cooking fuel, housing, nutrition and sanitation. And tragically, more than one in five children (21.8%) are poor, compared with one in seven adults (13.9%). Unsurprisingly, even though the most improvement has been made in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (the so called ‘Bimaru’ states), they remain India’s most deprived, still. Odisha joins this deprived club. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have much progress ahead to catch up with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.