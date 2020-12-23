WFH divides real estate into the good, bad and ugly

One is whether people will simply head back to the office when the pandemic is under control. The longer governments have pushed a WFH-where-possible policy, the more expectations have risen that flexible arrangements will stick. Some corporate tenants are already seeking less space, to turn homeworking into a cost cut. Still, the savings aren’t huge as a percentage of total staff expenses, and some employers will probably see a drop in the person-per-square-foot ratio as good for morale. Frustratingly for investors, long leases mean the picture will remain fuzzy for a while.