What a big GDP growth figure does not reveal of the economy5 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 10:38 PM IST
We need to look beyond the 2021-22 number for a clear picture of how the country has fared lately
All’s well on the economic front. Or so the 8.7% real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2021-22 seems to say. GDP is a measure of the size of an economy during a particular period. The last time India grew faster than 8.7% was in 1999-00, when Lakshya Sen, India’s latest badminton star was yet to be born and the superstar actor Alia Bhat was six going on seven. The point being it was a while back.