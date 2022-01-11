What a dead economist and live soccer tell us about covid curbs

When I got in, I saw five other people getting on as well. So, who are the three among the six (including me) who are supposed to get off? Of course, by the time I have thought this problem through, the metro is already moving. What am I supposed to do now? Get down at the next station? But what if at the next station, the number of people standing drops below thirty? Of course, I am stretching things a bit here, but I am doing this primarily to show how unimplementable a coach limit of this kind actually is.