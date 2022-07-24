What a school reunion reveals about people and pride5 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:07 PM IST
It’s a giveaway that your school was modest if the emigration and mortality rates of your batch are alike
For many years now, I have heard of reunions. On Thursday, I attended my first ever. My school classmates were meeting in Chennai. I would be seeing most of them after 30 years. When I opened the heavy door of the pub, I knew that the images of lithe adolescents in my head would be forever replaced by strange broad men. That happened, of course, but their personalities and so much else were intact. Character is probably something juvenile under an ageing camouflage.