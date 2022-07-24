For many years now, I have heard of reunions. On Thursday, I attended my first ever. My school classmates were meeting in Chennai. I would be seeing most of them after 30 years. When I opened the heavy door of the pub, I knew that the images of lithe adolescents in my head would be forever replaced by strange broad men. That happened, of course, but their personalities and so much else were intact. Character is probably something juvenile under an ageing camouflage.

And, contrary to what our teachers had prophesied about many of us, we had made it “in life", and even thrived. Not only the bright, but everyone. Those who understood calculus, those who didn’t, and those whom the headmaster called “duffers" and “woolgatherers", all of us made it. Or at least those of us who made it alive. Three did not make it. Two fatal heart attacks, and one fatal fall.

By the time I reached the twelfth standard, there were only 16 of us left in the class. Three deaths among 16 is a high mortality rate for a class that is only in its forties today. Or maybe it is a sign that mortality among the young is higher than people imagine. (This was what was demonstrated in the ‘Vyapam scam’. In that extraordinary phenomenon, thousands of officials in Madhya Pradesh were accused of taking bribes in return for helping candidates get high scores. When the investigations gathered force, we realized that dozens among the accused were dead or dying—in accidents or from disease. Journalists and activists felt that they were being bumped off by powerful politicians, but what I feel the case showed is that the mortality rate of Indians under 50 is higher than people expect.)

There is another high percentage when my generation is considered, but it is a happier statistic. It denotes the scale of emigration among the urban middle class. Most of the students who passed out of posh schools live outside India today, chiefly in the US. That is why this is a season for reunions. It is vacation time in the West, and people ‘of Indian origin’ are visiting India. A giveaway that my school was not a place where the social elite sent their boys, is the fact that the mortality rate and emigration rate of my class is the same.

Among my peers who had passed out of the finest schools, close to 100% live outside India today. Those days, a common topic in school debates was something called “brain drain—the notion that the migration of bright students out of India was a crisis. Today, I don’t think many of us believe that these expats, if they had stayed, would have made India a better place. This is because individual brilliance does not alter the fate of a nation. Actually, it turns out that their emigration was beneficial to India. Privileged Indians pulled themselves out of unfair competition with other Indians for jobs. This may be one of the reasons why some of my classmates from modest backgrounds survived and later thrived.

As we sat talking in the pub, it may have been obvious to anyone who was interested that we were all still from disparate social backgrounds. We were among the last of the Indians who came from all sorts of homes and places but did the same things—we watched the same films in the same theatres, watched the same serials, travelled in the same public buses and attended the same kind of schools. Today, Indians of all types don’t mingle easily anymore. In the schools where our children go, the social class is monolithic.

Most of my classmates not only remained in India, they stayed in the same pincode zone, or around. My generation apparently had two options—to flee and become cultural orphans in excellent orphanages or dig deeper into the cities that raised us. Both are ways of thriving.

My school was not very good even in my time, and we were there because the fee was low or good schools were too far. My classmates tell me that the school is far worse today. One of them said, “It’s like a government school now," which in Chennai is the worst thing you can say about a school. But this is a feeling that even my peers who went to better schools get. That standards have fallen. They feel that way about their colleges, too. Once a friend said this about Chennai’s vaunted Indian Institute of Technology. They are not referring to ‘standards’ exactly. It’s a polite way of saying something else. When people visit their alma mater, they often feel it has become “downmarket". They are referring not to the quality of education, but to the sort of students who are able to access their schools and colleges. They are mostly the poor or provincial.

Today, the rich have invented new islands, but the poor throng the old islands in their quest for prestige. But then, prestige is not merely belonging to a certain institution; it is belonging in a place that is unattainable to most. By thronging the old islands of prestige, the poor are eroding the very thing that they think they are attaining.

There is a bit of megalomania in a reunion. We go to hear the little stories all about us as told by people who were the last to like us unconditionally. Like you, I like listening to stories in which I am the hero. So I wonder why it was my first reunion. You may think that this was my first reunion because no one invited me before this instance. But I have a more persuasive explanation.

In my formative years, I never really attended prestigious places, and reunions were originally the megalomania of the elite, an invention of people who were very proud of where they emerged from. Others have caught on because people tend to imitate symptoms of prestige even when they have nothing to be proud of.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’