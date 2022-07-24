What a school reunion reveals about people and pride

My school was not very good even in my time, and we were there because the fee was low or good schools were too far. My classmates tell me that the school is far worse today. One of them said, “It’s like a government school now," which in Chennai is the worst thing you can say about a school. But this is a feeling that even my peers who went to better schools get. That standards have fallen. They feel that way about their colleges, too. Once a friend said this about Chennai’s vaunted Indian Institute of Technology. They are not referring to ‘standards’ exactly. It’s a polite way of saying something else. When people visit their alma mater, they often feel it has become “downmarket". They are referring not to the quality of education, but to the sort of students who are able to access their schools and colleges. They are mostly the poor or provincial.