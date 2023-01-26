What ails the PE and VC industry in gender diversity

Are LPs walking the talk themselves? How are they integrating gender into their operations and decision making? Is it enough to diligence a fund with a checklist that focuses only on point-in-time data and overlooks other critical factors? Are they not rewarding tokenism and engendering more of it? Most LPs say that it is difficult for them to push for gender diversity as they “owe it to their investors" to invest for maximum returns. But wait, isn’t there research to show that gender balanced teams deliver better financial performance? I also want to call out the women in the industry. Why are we so busy that we cannot take a stand for ourselves. Why are we willing to ignore the sub-text? Maybe because we are used to it and that has been the way to function. But are we so keen to be one of “the boys", that we forget to claim our place? We can keep talking about the business case and the moral case with the industry, but for real change to come, women will have to come forward and take their place in the sun.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}