What America can learn from China on electrifying its traffic

As commendable as these efforts are, they’re not enough. Charging isn’t just about peppering homes, highways and mall parking lots with facilities to top up. Entire power grids need to be upgraded, too. It’s worth looking to China for how this should be done. Beijing’s strategy is to remove as many barriers to adoption as possible, and lower the cost of ownership by putting large amounts of capital to work, along with incentives for the private sector. Ambitious national and local goals have served China well. The country had 1.68 million charging points at the end of last year, just over half of which are private and the rest public. While that’s below the 4.8 million original target, it’s far beyond what the US has achieved at 72,000 at the end of 2019. China has one charging point for every five EVs, compared with 20 in the US.

