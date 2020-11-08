What America’s vote tells us about the myth of influence

Even fake news is popular not because it is transformative, but because a section of society wants to believe it. As this column once argued, Trump did not succeed because of fake news; rather, a piece of fake news succeeded because of Trump. Conspiracy theories, too, exhibit this character. They do not infect everyone equally. Some people are prone to a particular kind of conspiracy theory that corroborates an entrenched belief, while others are immune to it. The immune feel intellectually superior, but they do not realize they are marinating in a different set of conspiracy theories. The most effective of these do not look like one—for instance, the theory that Russia stole the last US election. This theory was appealing to the old American mainstream media because it gave them an honourable reason why they had not anticipated a political revolution. Now a segment of America’s liberal media appears to concede that the Russian angle was overplayed.