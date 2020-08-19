Every society has inequalities, but some inequalities matter more: in the US, it is race; in India, it is caste; in the UK, it is class. Education is meant to remove barriers that accidents of birth impose and traditions perpetuate.

Over the years, successive British governments have tinkered with ways to remove structural hurdles in the path of those historically disadvantaged. The British metaphor is the orderly queue. Most people join one uncomplainingly and resent those who jump the queue.

In Britain, being part of the “upper" class is the calling card for opportunities, internships and jobs. Those in the charmed circle have easier access to private education at schools and top universities. Education at Oxford and Cambridge universities opens doors and careers to the advantageously born. Students from state-run schools, or from poor families who qualify for free meals, find the path tougher, though many are making it. To be sure, elite universities have sought out candidates from deprived backgrounds, but it isn’t enough.

Marks alone don’t determine admission. The school you attend matters, as do admission interviews, where besides knowledge and intelligence, confidence, wit and alacrity are also evaluated. How these qualities are weighed is never known; each college has its own magic formula, but the consequences are visible: A Sutton Trust study done between 2015 to 2017 showed that pupils from eight elite schools filled 1,310 places at Oxford and Cambridge; the rest of the 1,220 places went to students from 2,900 schools. This does not mean that all admitted students from elite schools are undeserving, or those from state schools are not smart; only that talented students from state schools find it harder to get in.

In his scathing book, Waiting for the Etonians, British commentator Nick Cohen pointed out the dangers of being in awe of the elite. Irish writer Fintan O’Toole has memorably described the Brexit disaster as an Oxbridge debate that went too far.

The fact is that only about 7% of British students go to private schools, which makes the disproportionality galling. Going to one enables the student to get closer to the front of the queue.

This is not unexpected. Private schools have smaller class sizes, ensuring more individual attention; parents are likely to be better educated and wealthier, and invest in extra-curricular activities; students have access to sports and libraries as well as opportunities to debate and travel abroad. These advantages tend to make the privately-educated student outwardly more well-rounded than one from a state school.

A judicious system would set the imbalance right by aggressively seeking out talented students from state schools, and ensure fairer competition. Criteria that predetermine outcomes could be axed and different ways to assess aptitude explored, making the incoming class look more like today’s Britain, not yesterday’s.

Covid-19 has revealed the gloriously shambolic state of British education. Since examinations could not be held this year, authorities decided that an algorithm would assign student grades. The criteria apparently included class size, student performance, and the school’s track record, mirroring reality.

Algorithms are good at mimicking how the mind thinks, to which they add ruthless efficiency. This has meant that bright students from underperforming state schools found it far harder to overcome the algorithmic bias: their grades got marked down, and admission offers were withdrawn. Privately-educated students saw grades boosted by 4.7 points, three times the boost state-educated students got. Half of all privately-educated students got excellent grades; only a fifth of state-educated students did the same. Clearly, the algorithm perpetuated injustice. Scotland was the first to realize the injustice and scrapped the outcome. Now the UK’s other nations—England, Northern Ireland and Wales—have done the same and asked universities to accept the higher grade between the school-predicted and the algorithm-determined.

Britain will have an oversupply of graduates in 2023. Will post-covid, post-Brexit Britain have jobs for them? That is a longer term problem: as former prime minister Harold Wilson once said, a week is a long time in politics, and the headline-chasing Boris Johnson government isn’t worrying about 2023 when it isn’t sure of the post-Brexit future, now 18 weeks away.

Algorithms create the illusion of objectivity, in a nod to the Rawlsian logic of the “veil of ignorance". But that philosophical construct can produce inequitable outcomes, since the veil of anonymity hides the circumstances of the person on its other side.

There is a way out. Think of that classic illustration of a baseball game in a ballpark behind a boundary wall. Three ticketless boys want to watch the game. One is tall, and he can look over the wall. The other stands on a stool to see better. The third is too short even with the stool. That’s reality. Put the middle child on a stool and give the shortest child two stools; that seems a fairer outcome. But then, true justice would be to let the wall fall. We are far from breaking down barriers.

Salil Tripathi is a writer based in New York. Read Salil’s previous Mint columns at www.livemint.com/saliltripathi

