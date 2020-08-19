What can be done about British education’s festering class divide

Marks alone don’t determine admission. The school you attend matters, as do admission interviews, where besides knowledge and intelligence, confidence, wit and alacrity are also evaluated. How these qualities are weighed is never known; each college has its own magic formula, but the consequences are visible: A Sutton Trust study done between 2015 to 2017 showed that pupils from eight elite schools filled 1,310 places at Oxford and Cambridge; the rest of the 1,220 places went to students from 2,900 schools. This does not mean that all admitted students from elite schools are undeserving, or those from state schools are not smart; only that talented students from state schools find it harder to get in.