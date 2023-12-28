What could be the biggest bust of 2024?

I am no soothsayer. Let alone someone who can predict where the stock markets will go in the coming months. That’s best left to the gurus. But I am free to guess.

So what’s my guess for the biggest bust of 2024?

Are you thinking small-cap stocks?

Cryptos?

Or maybe defence and infrastructure stocks?

Well, these are as good as any other guess. Having said that I believe strongly in mine.

It’s SME stocks. Stocks that are listed on the small and medium enterprise stock exchanges.

If you are not familiar with this market, well, this is what you have missed:

View Full Image Source; TradingView

The BSE SME IPO index (black line) has multiplied by about 26 times over the previous 5 years, generating a return of 2,495%. Compare this with the BSE Sensex (orange line), where the corresponding numbers are a relatively boring 2 times, and 99%. The BSE Smallcap index (blue line) has slightly better figures—2.9 times, making for a return of 187%.

So if you were a punter and did not know this was happening right under your nose, you perhaps missed the single biggest investing opportunity of this decade. (The NSE too has an SME market, but we will restrict ourselves to the BSE SME exchange).

Before we move ahead, this is how BSE describes the BSE SME IPO index:

BSE SME IPO Index is India’s first Stock Market Index for SMEs. The Index is developed with a view to track the current primary market conditions in the Indian capital market and measure the growth in investors’ wealth over a period of time. The Index will be constituted by SMEs listed on the BSE SME PLATFORM.

Now that we know what we are dealing with, what’s happening at the SME exchange? Why is there so much interest in it?

Well, let’s just say there’s a lot of irrationality.

At a broader level, if I take the data as reported by BSE, the price-to-earnings multiple (a metric of valuation) of the BSE SME index is a lofty 44.5x. The corresponding number for the BSE Sensex and BSE Smallcap? 25.2x and 31.2x.

The SME index, which comprises perhaps the riskiest stocks in the capital market, is trading at a huge premium to even the racy smallcap stocks. That can only be explained by unbridled enthusiasm of investors in the SME market. There’s too much money chasing these tiny stocks.

Here is one critical telltale sign—the number of times the IPOs were oversubscribed:

Benchmark Computer Solutions: 484x

Siyaram Recycling: 385x

S J Logistics: 316x

Accent Microcell: 362x

Deepak Chemtex: 403x

If you thought this was it, Net Avenue Tech was oversubscribed a massive 511x. (Note: some of these could be listed on NSE SME).

Here’s another surprising fact. All these SME IPOs closed in December. If this was not an indicator of euphoria, then what is?

There is no doubt that a lot of money is chasing SME stocks. But the excesses are creating a scenario where if something goes wrong investors could take a massive hit. What could be worse is that as and when things cool down, and people head for the exit, investors could find themselves stuck with illiquid shares in a collapsing market due to the relatively shallow volumes of the SME stock exchange.

Take the example of Deepak Chemtex. See what happened post the listing:

View Full Image Source: TradingView

As is apparent, the volumes have dried significantly, even as the stock collapsed from a high of about ₹160 a share to ₹113. A loss of 30% in less than a month. Having said that, compared to the IPO price of ₹80, the stock is still up by about 40%. So if you got an allotment in the IPO, you are still in the money. But if you rushed to buy on the first day, and many did as volumes suggest, well, you could be sitting on a big loss.

On the other side is AMIC Forging (oversubscribed 289x), which listed about a month ago. This stock has gone the other way, up by over 47% since listing. But note the volumes. Not much. As compared to the IPO issue price, the stock is up by a massive 181%.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

So one takeaway here is that the IPO lottery idea is working out well for investors. Agar application lag gayi, toh jackpot! However, if you get share post listing, nothing is guaranteed.

And like I said earlier, the added risk could be that the entry/exit doors are narrow and so one can expect sharp surges, up or down, for these stocks. While that’s good for someone with unlimited resources, and patience, it could be terrible for those looking to make a quick entry and exit.

Let me show you another chart. This one is for Kahan Packaging, which listed in September. The issue was oversubscribed 730x.

Yes, you read that right. How has the stock done since? And how are volumes holding up for such a popular listing?

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Well, the stock, which was insanely popular, is trading at just over 7.5% higher than its issue price; but it’s over 45% lower from the price at which it debuted on the stock market. The initial pop was there… if only you’d managed to capture that. But perhaps the collapsing volumes came in the way.

The SME market segment appears to be a lottery market. But one where even if you guessed the numbers right, you still need another miracle to happen before you can celebrate. And that’s being able to turn paper profits into real profits by being able to exit your position. Unless of course if you are an extremely long-term investor with huge resources and unlimited patience, in which case, you can perhaps hold on to good SME stocks till they graduate to the main bourse, in the process delivering some solid gains.

I hope you tread with caution.

Note: In this piece, I have not ventured to discuss the fundamentals of the SME stocks. However, as I was reviewing data, I was surprised that under the 'SME' hood not all seems to be something waiting to blow up. In the coming weeks and months, I will try and share some fundamental data as well. Perhaps that could encourage you, one way or another, to at least see what SME stocks are all about.

Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.

You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.