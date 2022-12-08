What cubes do that squares don’t5 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:27 PM IST
The fraction of integers able to be expressed as the sum of two rational cubes is well over 0%
Going out on a limb, I’m betting that you don’t know what the Hasse–Minkowski local-global principle for quadratic forms is. Don’t worry. That makes four of us—you three who read this column and me. But even if I don’t know what it is, a recently-published paper tells me that “using this precise description, we see that a density of 0% of integers are the sum of two rational squares".