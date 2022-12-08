What cubes do that squares don’t

Why the stark difference between squares and cubes? That’s a conundrum by itself. But here’s the kicker: we know that fraction is higher than 0%, but we don’t know exactly what it is. In fact, pinning it down is one of number theory’s more hoary, grey-haired puzzles that mathematicians have been gnawing at for years. We do know that 62 of the integers below 100 can be expressed as the sum of two rational cubes: 62%. As we get to larger numbers, it gets harder to identify the ones with this property and nail down that fraction. So far, mathematicians have only managed informed conjectures.