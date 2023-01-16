What data tells us about the great Indian middle class4 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 01:08 AM IST
At a time when India finds itself in a sweet geopolitical spot, interest in India’s middle class has grown. Yet, assessments about India’s middle class often arrive at wildly different conclusions. Some conclude that India’s economic growth over the past three decades has led to a middle-class boom. Others suggest that growth has only benefited a tiny sliver of India’s vast population, and kept the rest of the country abjectly poor.