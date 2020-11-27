What did one sand dune say to the other?

Because I have just learned that sand dunes “communicate" with each other. Not that Big Daddy whispered to one of the other dunes: “Hey, this creep in a pink shirt is throwing up all over my ridgeline!" Nothing that anthropomorphic (though hold that thought). More seriously, some scientists at the University of Cambridge have “experimental evidence that dunes interact over large distances without the necessity of exchanging mass" (Wake Induced Long Range Repulsion of Aqueous Dunes, Karol A. Bacik and colleagues, Physical Review Letters, 4 February 2020). This happens courtesy of winds that are constantly shaping and re-shaping the dunes. Winds blow swirls off the first dunes they encounter, and these swirls tend to push away the more “downstream" dunes, the ones the wind reaches later. This way, the “upstream" dunes effectively repel others, and this “dune-dune repulsion" prevents collisions between them. The scientists believe this explains “the observed robust stability of dune fields in different environments."