What economists don’t know about the American economy

Take the recent tweets of former Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman in which he declared that most of the economists he talks to think Biden’s relief package was too large. “It is my sense based on talking to academic macroeconomists that are not part of the DC debate that about 90%+ think the American Rescue Plan was too large and 70%+ think the Fed is currently too dovish," he tweeted on 29 May. Of course, this might not be the consensus of all economists; it might simply represent the thinking of those in Furman’s bubble. But suppose it really is the consensus among academics. Should we be worried?