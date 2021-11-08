What explains the IMF’s turn for pessimism on the Indian rupee?

But space for disagreement arises in the interpretation of incremental data flow between April and October. Even the US Federal Reserve concedes that the high inflation rate in America that was considered transient is now deemed more permanent. Consumer-price inflation rate has been stubbornly at or above 5% for the last five months. There is talk of a ‘Great Resignation’ movement in America. Many workers are leaving their jobs. There is a data chart on unfilled US job openings available with just a keystroke or two that is a sight to behold (bit.ly/3CPqRpE). Workers are feeling emboldened to announce industrial action. These trends portend higher wage inflation and hence higher consumer price inflation. Lest we forget, ‘inflation targeting’ was a political-economy project launched in the 1980s to tilt the balance of power towards capital away from labour. The wheel may have come full circle. Pandemics have that effect. Finally, as Goodhart and Pradhan remind us in their book, The Great Demographic Reversal, Western economies may have no choice but to choose the lesser evil of inflation to reduce the threat of the other evil, ‘debt’.