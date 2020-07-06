Opinion | What has awakened America Inc’s online conscience?

Speaking of technology without permission, Amazon, for instance, reportedly is using infra-red thermal cameras at its warehouses in the US and Subway restaurants in the country are doing the same. I remember these cameras coming into widespread use in South-East Asian airports during the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic in 2003. While such ‘permissionless’ innovation may enjoy public support since it can screen individuals who are possible disease carriers and keep them away from public spaces, these stealthy technologies quickly get creepy when used in other contexts. It is these uses that led the EU and other countries to come down hard with stringent laws on where and how their citizens’ data is collected and stored.