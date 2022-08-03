What if IPL cricket match telecast goes free-to-air?4 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Last week, a report by broadcast sector regulator the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said private direct-to-home (DTH) companies have lost 1.6 million paid active subscribers in the March quarter. The total active subscriber base decreased from 68.52 million in December 2021 to 66.92 million in March 2022. Trai had similarly flagged loss in paid DTH subscribers for December 2021. While the trend may be worrisome for all pay TV channels, it may be especially so for Disney Star in India, which has paid a sizeable ₹23,575 crore for the cricket Indian Premier League TV broadcast rights.