More than likely, you’ve heard the number 100 crore (1,000 million, or 1 billion, or 1,000,000,000) mentioned over the last few days. India has now administered that many covid vaccinations. This is cause for celebration, so there are hoardings everywhere about it, tweets aplenty, government-issue graphics also aplenty. All of which thank our prime minister.

“Let’s celebrate accomplishments", someone admonished me on Twitter, like this particular “very credible performance". Fair point. But even so, what exactly is 100 crore? Would 116.5 crore, say, or 134,217,278, or 48,560, be “very credible performances" as well?

Well, they probably would not generate hoardings and tweets. But for some reason, we really like numbers made up of 1 followed by two or more 0s—not just one 0, and in this case, nine 0s. We all know that we’ll never see hoardings thanking our PM for pushing past the 134,217,278 mark in vaccines administered. Or if we did see one, we’d be seriously baffled. What’s so significant about 134,217,278, we’d wonder. Considered this way, there’s no reason to applaud the 100 crore mark either—what’s so significant about 100 crore? It’s just another ordinary number.

Yet I know I won’t persuade anyone not to applaud it. Not that I want to. Instead, let’s examine the number more closely—especially the way it looks—and then examine the celebration.

Why do we like 100 crore? It is a large number, of course. But plenty of other large numbers are also ... well, large. What’s special about 100 crore is the nice pattern, the pretty picture it makes—a 1 followed by nine 0s. There’s a satisfying “roundedness" it possesses. And if you think about it, the fundamental reason this particular number makes such a pretty picture is that each of us have 10 fingers.

What does that mean? Because we have 10 fingers, our prehistoric ancestors could count to 10 without any external aids. All a particular counter of things needed was her particular set of 10 fingers, and that would take her up to 10 things—meaning, precisely, one set of 10 fingers. Now that was pretty useful ... except that the time came, as it had to, when the counter needed to count more than 10 things. Then she had to borrow someone else’s set of 10 fingers. With that, she could count to 20—meaning, precisely, two sets of 10 fingers. Borrow a third set and she could reach 30. On and on like that, and at some point she borrows a 10th set to get up to 100.

Understand that the numbers as I have written them above—10, 20, 30, 100—came to our ancestors much later than the need to count. In particular, the great Indian invention of zero needed to occur for this notation to come into use. But when it did, that’s presumably when certain numbers started jumping out at people who were counting. Like 100. Why, that’s 10 sets of 10 fingers, and the way it gets written itself suggests one set of a 100 fingers. Ten of those sets, and we have 1,000. Or, one set of a 1,000. Onward and upward, like that. Something compelling about numbers comprising a single 1 and several trailing 0s, right? Each feels like a transition to a new realm of numbers, in a way that 70, or 856, or 900, don’t. And remember, they are all built on, based on, that first set of 10 fingers she started counting with.

So, call it a base of 10. Also known as “decimal".

What if humans had only nine fingers? Apply the same logic. Our primordial counter would use her own fingers to get up to nine things. One set of nine, this time. But think of this—she would write it the same way: 10, meaning, precisely, one set of nine fingers. Why not ten in the set? Well, why would she, nine-fingered as she is, think for even a moment that her set should have ten? After all, do we ever count using a base of 11?

Anyway, when our counter needs to go past nine-that-she-calls-10, she borrows a second set of nine fingers. That allows her to count to the number we know as 18, but that she would write as 20—meaning, precisely, two sets of nine fingers. On like that, till she reaches what we call 81, but she would write as 100: nine sets of nine fingers. Later still, she reaches 1,000: the number we decimal types call 729.

See what’s happening here? We’re working in a base of 9, and maybe the numbers that start with a 1 and have several trailing 0s remain just as compelling. But in base 9, they stand for quite different numbers than we are used to: 100 is our decimal 81, 1,000 our 729, 10,000 is decimal 6,561. 1,000,000,000—1 with nine trailing 0s—is our 100 crore, but in base nine, it is 387,420,489.

That is, if humans had nine fingers, we’d be celebrating the administration of 387,420,489 vaccines—because that’s the number we nine-fingered folks would know as 1,000,000,000. Extend the logic further. If we had eight fingers, we’d be operating in base 8, or the octal system, and that number would be 134,217,278—so now you know why I used it near the start of this column. And if we had just two fingers, we’d be counting as computers do, in base 2, commonly known as binary. In binary, 1,000,000,000 is ... just 512. (Ask your nearest computer that speaks binary).

Maybe we’d celebrate 512 administered vaccines by doing a jig and pointing our two fingers skywards.

More seriously, the point is that all these are numbers like every other. If one or the other looks a little special, seems worthy of applause, that’s because of the particular base we live in—for us, decimal. And that’s a direct consequence of the number of fingers we have. Nothing about base 10 makes it more special than base 9, or base 8, or the binary system. So applaud the 100 crore milestone, certainly. But it is just another number.

Being so, the claim can stand a little more scrutiny. One graphic that made the rounds last week, for example, claims that at the 100 crore mark, “India’s vaccination drive is larger than all the other continents". To back that up, it offers these vaccination numbers: Oceania 41 million, Africa 176 million, South America 481 million, North America 660 million, Europe 880 million and India 1,000 million—which is, of course, 100 crore. (“All the other continents" leaves out the bulk of Asia, but let that be).

Impressive? But put it in perspective by checking the populations of each continent: Oceania 43 million, Africa 1,200 million, South America 422 million, North America 579 million, Europe 746 million and India 1,400 million. South America, North America and Europe have all administered more vaccines than their entire populations, and Oceania is close. Africa lags seriously.

So in this comparison to “all the other continents", India actually lags as well, if not as badly as Africa.

But the real truth here is, again, that all these are just numbers. If we celebrate 1,000,000,000, let’s also remember that our population is not just greater than that, it’s greater than all those other continents’ populations too. So in effect, we are celebrating simply having more people than them. Besides, if everyone in Oceania had just seven fingers, they’d be celebrating 1,000,000,000 vaccinations too. That’s just over 40 million in decimal. A vaccine for your thoughts on that.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.