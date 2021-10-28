What if we had just seven vaccinated fingers?

Understand that the numbers as I have written them above—10, 20, 30, 100—came to our ancestors much later than the need to count. In particular, the great Indian invention of zero needed to occur for this notation to come into use. But when it did, that’s presumably when certain numbers started jumping out at people who were counting. Like 100. Why, that’s 10 sets of 10 fingers, and the way it gets written itself suggests one set of a 100 fingers. Ten of those sets, and we have 1,000. Or, one set of a 1,000. Onward and upward, like that. Something compelling about numbers comprising a single 1 and several trailing 0s, right? Each feels like a transition to a new realm of numbers, in a way that 70, or 856, or 900, don’t. And remember, they are all built on, based on, that first set of 10 fingers she started counting with.