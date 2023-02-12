What if we’re all wrong about the future of US interest rates?
It’s frequently argued that once our economy gets past this burst of inflation, interest rates will fall back to their pre-pandemic lows—and perhaps go lower in the future. Central banks, international organizations and pretty much every economic institution seem to be operating under that assumption. But what if it’s wrong?
