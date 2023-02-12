What if we’re all wrong about the future of US interest rates?

We should also be concerned because interest rates are largely a function of risk in the market, not just some abstract natural rate [that balances an economy’s savings and investments]. There’s the risk that countries will default, or that bonds will be illiquid—though these are not major concerns in developed countries. But a very real risk is that future inflation could be higher and more volatile. Rates trended down the last few decades for many reasons, but a big one was a remarkable period of very low and stable inflation that took the risk premium on bonds to zero. An ageing population could mean higher inflation, and that would also mean higher rates.