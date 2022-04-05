What investors should know before pumping money in Web3 startups

As investors, this phase does draw a parallel to the 90s and the dot-com era. The internet was just about to take off and investors across Silicon Valley were investing in any company that had a ‘.com’ in front of its name. Did everyone understand what they were investing in? Probably not. But had they not backed visionaries like Jeff Bezos, who wanted to sell books through the internet, we would not have e-commerce and the democratised distribution that has enabled D2C brands to flourish.