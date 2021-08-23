What it’ll take to achieve goods exports of $400 billion

As we embark on an ambitious yet attainable target, here are seven important considerations. First is the importance of free trade agreements (FTAs). Our biggest trade partner (including services) is the US, with which we do not have an FTA. Clearly, an FTA is not a prerequisite to keep our export engine chugging. In fact, almost three-fourths of India’s exports are outside the ambit of FTAs. So while we aggressively pursue trade and investment treaties with the EU, Australia, Canada and the US, that effort should not stymie export growth. Secondly, nearly 80% of our exports are from only 21 chapters of the Harmonised System (HS) of codes for classifying goods. The remaining 78 of 99 HS chapters lie underused. Of these, there are 24 chapters that contribute between $1 and $4 billion, and need focused attention to double exports. Thirdly,we must ensure that initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliance) or production-linked incentives (PLIs) do not become a camouflage for protectionism. Import substitution as a strategy is fine only if done with low tariff protection and subject to the same benchmarks of quality. Fourthly, export incentives must be generous enough to negate the effect of domestic taxation, in line with the maxim that “you cannot export taxes". Fifth, the embrace of global value chains means that our exports will have significant import content. Hence, tariff barriers for imports have to be modest. The counter to this is that exporters get their import duties refunded, or that they can take the route of advance licensing. But every such minutiae is an invitation to delays, paperwork and cumbersome processes, if not corruption. Why not just keep tariffs modest and let exporters focus on enhancing their competitiveness? The sixth aspect is the rupee’s exchange rate. Even the Reserve Bank of India has said that the currency is overvalued, and huge dollar inflows on the capital account are not helping. For exports, a slight bias towards an undervalued currency is preferable. India has a current account deficit, so it should not fear being labelled a ‘currency manipulator’. And seventh is plug-and-play access to global markets for small enterprises. Omnipresent global e-commerce players should be the conduit for this, where a buyer in remote Alaska can click on an item to be shipped from Coimbatore. Are all our systems geared to make this happen? Or will the paperwork, tax, foreign exchange and customs requirements defeat this potential. That’s the litmus test.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}