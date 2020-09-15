What it takes to beat the S&P 500 over 30 years

Danoff once asked Warren Buffett what advice would he give him as a manager of $100 billion. Buffett replied, “When you have a good idea, bet big." Danoff returned to his office and promptly reviewed the 600 stocks in Contrafund. He decided the bottom 300 were either “Up or Out," while the top 50 stocks needed to make up a bigger proportion of the fund or be sold. If you favor a stock, Danoff says you should own more of it in a more concentrated portfolio. One of the great lessons over 30 years is that even if a stock has doubled or tripled in price, there are more gains to be had.