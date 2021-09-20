What it takes to win the game of perception

Modi knows there is only one way to secure and increase his achievements. Constant dialogue with the masses. Though the media and opposition have complained that he does not communicate, in the past seven years, he has made 27 visits to his constituency Kashi. No prime minister had such a relationship with the people of his constituency. He also tries to keep in constant communication with the entire country. The 80 telecasts of Mann Ki Baat so far are examples of this. With this unique art of communication and continuous use of latest technology, he has managed to instil confidence in the minds of voters. This is why despite demonetization, the covid-19 pandemic and inflation, a large number of people still have faith in him. Recently, a young entrepreneur and researcher, Vivaan Marwah, found in an in-depth survey that many young voters were drawn by Modi’s personality, speaking of him in almost reverential father-like terms, as their guardian who would personally take care of them in an otherwise volatile world.