What it will take to fulfil India’s Olympic aspirations

As for medals, the evidence is clear. Neeraj Chopra trained under the legendary East German athlete Uwe Hohn in Berlin. Hohn is the only athlete to throw a javelin (albeit an earlier design no longer allowed) over 100 metres; Chopra won with a throw of 87.58 metres. Shuttler P V Sindhu trained under South Korean Park Tae Sang. Medals are a function of facilities, training, coaching and focus. Each of these in turn is a function of money and talent. India’s size and heterogeneity assures raw talent. Idealists may protest that big money is antithetical to the spirit of amateur sport, and yet it is where the world is. A very rough estimate is that it costs about $5 million to achieve a medal. To break into the top ten countries on the Olympic medals table, India will need to secure 35-40 medals, requiring an outlay of about $200 million for each Olympics. Launched in 2014, India has a Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which provides financial assistance to potential medal winners. Exact numbers are hard to come by, but it appears that its allocation for the Tokyo games was a little below $20 million.