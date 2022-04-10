What keeps RBI’s Shaktikanta Das awake at night?

RBI’s circular-speak might be legitimate on two counts. One, going for the bazooka treatment, as many had demanded, might have thwarted the economy’s incipient growth impulses. Two, it might have hardened inflationary expectations among firms and households and thereby made RBI’s task of inflation control even more difficult. The latest RBI survey on inflation expectations reveals that an overwhelming majority of households see the inflation rate climbing over the next 12 months. Rushing in with a rate action might have put immediate upward pressure on prices. But RBI still needs to be ready because inflation crossed the 6% marker in January-March and projection put it at 6.3% during April-June; and, even though RBI hopes the inflation rate will slacken to 5.8% in July-September, it could easily be pushed over 6%. Three consecutive quarters of breaching 6% has consequences. When asked about this eventuality, Das’s body language betrayed a certain anxiety, given the extraordinary number of moving parts—geopolitics, broken supply chains, oil prices—in play. RBI will therefore need to take action at some point; but it will be like landing the world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mirya, in the middle of a squall. Timing will be crucial here.

