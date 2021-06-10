What Korea’s game of gathering eyeballs can teach us

However, this still doesn’t solve the puzzle of how a genre of music in an alien language, with singers who, with their soft made-up looks, challenged the Western concept of masculinity, became such a huge hit. The answer lies in what Joseph S. Nye called a ‘soft power’ strategy (hbs.me/3xciy4c). South Korea has used its cultural exports not only as a means of ensuring economic success, but also to increase the nation’s appeal to a global audience. While K-pop idols like BTS, Blackpink, etc, have made Korean food, fashion, language and culture desirable, the government has been encouraging a fresh wave of Hallyu by focusing on Korean language education, promoting cultural exchanges, and providing information on overseas markets and support for translation and online marketing. Fans of K-pop, called Stans, or those of BTS, called the A.R.M.Y., too have contributed to K-pop’s appeal. These fans are assiduously cultivated by these idol groups themselves, who interact with them via social media, dedicate their music to them, and build bonds of intimacy and trust. While the BTS and the K-pop phenomenon is far more complex, with both positives and negatives, Korea’s cultural industry presents an alternative model of gaining soft power, and thereby achieving development.