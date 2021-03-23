What managing money for the Uber-rich entails

Probably the biggest challenge deciding on setting up an in-house team to manage the family office or working with an external advisor. If the investor chooses to create an in-house team, the challenge is to attract and retain quality talent which has hands-on experience managing large portfolios. Continuity of internal teams is a key issue. When a senior employee leaves and the family has to bring in new employees up the curve, it affects continuity and also demands more time from family members. We have come across single family offices that struggle to hire quality professionals or keep them adequately enthused. While lack of expertise and experience will affect the portfolio, key employee turnover opens up the portfolio to risks. With great wealth comes great complexity; however simple you attempt to keep the solution, the sheer needs of most UHNWIs do require expert handling that has its own set of challenges.