What Mark Zuckerberg could do if Facebook is past its peak

What happens next? Zuckerberg could appease investors with a stock buyback. And as his executives settle into carrying on with business, as they always have in the face of previous setbacks and scandals, Zuckerberg may want to be seen ‘doing something’ to manage Facebook’s growth issues. A time-honoured tactic is shuffling deck chairs around. He may see replacing Sheryl Sandberg, the company’s chief operating officer and Zuckerberg’s right-hand-woman for 14 years, as the next best alternative to replacing to himself.