What may happen in a state where no one takes bribes

You may think I am naive in believing that AAP is not corrupt. You may point out that some of the party’s elected members even have criminal cases against them. But there is really no evidence to suggest that AAP has organized corruption as part of its business model like many other parties. And the few times its members have faced charges of pelf, the party has acted swiftly against them in a way that is unusual for any Indian political party. As for the criminal cases faced by some of its members, they are mild, unproven and appear to be politically driven. Also, this greyness of AAP, which enables it to woo popular characters who it believes are clean even if they face accusations, is a hint that the party is now more formidable than people think.