What numbers say, or don’t, about a vaccine

We learned this when aspirin went through its clinical trials. The scientists conducting the trials concluded that the benefits generally outweigh the risks, and that’s why aspirin is widely available. Though to be sure, there are still some experts who don’t believe this; and in any case, you as a potential consumer of aspirin should weigh the risks and benefits yourself, before making a decision. Much the same analysis and reasoning apply to the vaccines against coronavirus that are now appearing. And that’s how we should examine the claims about the coronavirus vaccines against the coronavirus that are now being administered in India: Covaxin and Covishield.