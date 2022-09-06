What our new telecom regulatory law should look like

But more importantly, this is an opportunity to re-imagine the fundamental design of our regulatory framework. Today, telecom services are categorized under different licences that cover a range of activities. Many of these licences are redundant, referring to services that are no longer needed or provided more efficiently through software. For instance, the Audiotex licence regulates conference call services. While it might have been necessary when the only way multiple callers could speak to one another was on a conference bridge, today all smartphones have built-in features to call into conference any number of users on the fly. It is pointless to continue with a licence requirement for this. But since it remains in our rule book, service providers feel compelled to obtain it by way of abundant caution. Numerous examples like this abound.

