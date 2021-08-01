What Pegasus says about cyber power and our national security

Another vulnerability arises from the fact that vendors of commercial cyber-weapons can get insights as to how their product is being used. This information can be made available to their governments. It is also vulnerable to other governments with superior cyber capabilities. The manufacturer of our imported SiG 716 rifles does not know how the Indian Army uses it. But the maker of Pegasus has a very good idea of what its customers are up to. It can turn it off at will. Even the political costs of being exposed could be used as leverage against the buyer. In international relations, friendships are never gratuitous, exclusive or permanent, and offer no guarantees.

