What platform businesses could learn from a prediction by Marx

American marketing professor Scott Galloway says this far more directly in his 2020 book Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity. As he writes: “Uber rents space in other people’s cars, driven by non-employees. The second an Uber car stops making the company a profit, it effectively disappears and costs the company nearly nothing. Revenue can go to zero in a crisis, and Uber can take its cost down 60–80%." While Uber can cut its costs, its driving partners are not in such a position. They have to continue repaying their loans, pay their insurance premiums and spend money on car maintenance. As Galloway writes: “The model is akin to United Airlines telling its flight crews to bring their own 747 if they want to get a paycheck. But it’s a model that works. For Uber."