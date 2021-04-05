What RBI policymakers should be mindful of this fiscal

Recently, I read a paper, titled Overcoming the Tragedy of Super Wicked Problems: Constraining our Future Selves to Ameliorate Global Climate Change (May 2012), that presented a framework for tackling climate change. The paper was about how to win public support and participation and sustain it in the efforts to address carbon emissions, etc. It recognized climate change as a ‘super wicked problem’, as per the definition of Ritter and Webber in their paper, Dilemmas in a General Theory of Planning, published in 1973. Wicked problems defy neat solutions and linear approaches that are technocratic in nature. The paper acknowledges that path-dependent processes tend to happen by accident, and that they can even exacerbate super-wicked problems, rather than resolve them.