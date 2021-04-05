What RBI policymakers should be mindful of this fiscal

What RBI policymakers should be mindful of this fiscal4 min read . 10:44 PM IST
Inflation targeting is a neo-classical idea that ignores the path-dependency of economic outcomes
Recently, I read a paper, titled Overcoming the Tragedy of Super Wicked Problems: Constraining our Future Selves to Ameliorate Global Climate Change (May 2012), that presented a framework for tackling climate change. The paper was about how to win public support and participation and sustain it in the efforts to address carbon emissions, etc. It recognized climate change as a ‘super wicked problem’, as per the definition of Ritter and Webber in their paper, Dilemmas in a General Theory of Planning, published in 1973. Wicked problems defy neat solutions and linear approaches that are technocratic in nature. The paper acknowledges that path-dependent processes tend to happen by accident, and that they can even exacerbate super-wicked problems, rather than resolve them.
The paper contained references to two classic papers, God Gave Physics the Easy Problems, published in 2000, and the 1985 classic by Paul David, Clio and the Economics of QWERTY. Paul David’s paper on Qwerty Economics points to the influence of ‘software’ on hardware. Past investment in skills required to type using the Qwerty keyboard created scale economies for it and entrenched it as the global standard, even though it did not optimize the efficiency of using both hands for typing. Neither did it keep widely-used letters of the alphabet apart to prevent manual-typewriter keys from jamming. Yet, it survived.
