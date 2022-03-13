What researchers are saying about covid-induced brain fog

Many of us have put covid largely out of our minds. But one of the most intriguing and important areas of study is exactly what covid does to the mind. The answer to that question is still far from clear. And yet it affects how we treat covid as well as how we manage future pandemics and viruses. In a study published in Nature, neuroscientist Gwenaelle Douaud and colleagues examined brain scans of 785 participants from the UK’s biobank, which holds genetic data and brain scans of 40,000 people. Their findings offer a robust indication that getting covid, even a mild case, changes the biology of the brain and its functioning.